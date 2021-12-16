AEW has announced three matchups for this Friday’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top stars like Eddie Kingston, the Young Bucks, and Adam Cole in action, as well as the return of Dan Lambert. Check it out below.
-SuperKliq/Bobby Fish versus Best Friends/Rocky Romero/Orange Cassidy
-Tay Conti versus Penelope Ford in a Submission Match
-Dan Lambert returns
-Eddie Kingston/Santana/Ortiz/Lucha Bros versus Daniel Garcia/2Point0/Mystery Opponents
#TheElite are not done with CHAOS…@AdamColePro, @youngbucks & @theBobbyFish want an 8-man tag on #AEWRampage!
Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/0sTaEAoHCN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
A 10-man tag challenge thrown down by @MadKing1981 to #2point0 and @GarciaWrestling. Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/vQKcHPzOhY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021