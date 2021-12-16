AEW has announced three matchups for this Friday’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top stars like Eddie Kingston, the Young Bucks, and Adam Cole in action, as well as the return of Dan Lambert. Check it out below.

-SuperKliq/Bobby Fish versus Best Friends/Rocky Romero/Orange Cassidy

-Tay Conti versus Penelope Ford in a Submission Match

-Dan Lambert returns

-Eddie Kingston/Santana/Ortiz/Lucha Bros versus Daniel Garcia/2Point0/Mystery Opponents