AEW has announced the following matchups for this Monday’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation. Check out the bouts below, which features top star Darby Allin in the show’s main event.
-Darby Allin versus Bear Bronson
-Yuka Sakazaki versus Dani Jordyn
-Lee Johnson versus Marcus Kross
-Red Velvet versus Angelica Risk
-Hunter Knott/Rosario Grillo versus Aaron Solo/Nick Comoroto
Monday's main event on #AEWDarkElevation, @bearbronsonBC of #BearCountry with @bear_boulder takes on @DarbyAllin with @Sting in his corner!
Watch #AEWDarkElevation Mondays at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/0dYZwBlITF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2021