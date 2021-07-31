AEW has announced the following matchups for this Monday’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation. Check out the bouts below, which features top star Darby Allin in the show’s main event.

-Darby Allin versus Bear Bronson

-Yuka Sakazaki versus Dani Jordyn

-Lee Johnson versus Marcus Kross

-Red Velvet versus Angelica Risk

-Hunter Knott/Rosario Grillo versus Aaron Solo/Nick Comoroto