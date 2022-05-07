AEW has announced five-matchups for this Monday’s edition of Dark: Elevation, which will feature the in-ring debut of former ROH Television champion Tony Deppen. Check it out below.
-Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall/Nick Comoroto
-John Silver vs. Tony Deppen
-Sonny Kiss vs. Tony Deppen
-Abadon vs. Emi Sakura
-Josh Fuller/Diego/Ryan Monney/Brando Scott vs. Dark Order
