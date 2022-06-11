NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) holds its Dominion event early Sunday morning from Osaka, Japan, at the Osaka-jō Hall. Here is the is card:

– IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Jay White

– Vacant IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: SANADA vs Will Ospreay

– NEVER Openweight Championship: Tama Tonga (c) vs Karl Anderson

– Interim AEW World Title Eliminator: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto

– KOPW 2022: Shingo Takagi (c) vs Taichi

– IWGP Tag Team Championships: BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) (c) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan)

– NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships: HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) (c) vs. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr.)

– Toru Yano vs Doc Gallows

– Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) vs BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori)

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi vs United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare)