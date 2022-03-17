AEW has announced four matchups for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which has a special start time of 11:30pm EST. Check out the lineup below.
-Darby Allin vs. The Butcher
-Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet
-House of Black vs. Bear Country/Fuego Del Sol
-Keith Lee vs. Max Caster
