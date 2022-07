AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s Rampage on TNT, which will feature top stars like Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, and Serena Deeb in action. Check it out below.

-Tony Nese vs. Orange Cassidy

-Eddie Kingston vs. Konsuke Takeshita

-Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb in action

-Jonathan Gresham/Lee Moriarty vs. Gates of Agony

(Thanks to PWUnlimited for sharing)