AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be taped immediately following this evening’s Dynamite in Dayton, Ohio. Check out who will be competing below.
-Christopher Daniels vs. RUSH
-The Elite vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, & Isiah Kassidy
-Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
-Saraya & Toni Storm will be in tag team action
"Let's find some other nepotism, second-generation punk boy to get rid of Friday night on #AEWRampage. That means you @FlyinBrianJr!" @swerveconfident @TheParkerB_
It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/N1fAsiNe6W
THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage: It's #TheElite @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX vs @OfficialEGO @MATTHARDYBRAND & @IsiahKassidy! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/4UQfNDD93U
