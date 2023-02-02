AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be taped immediately following this evening’s Dynamite in Dayton, Ohio. Check out who will be competing below.

-Christopher Daniels vs. RUSH

-The Elite vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, & Isiah Kassidy

-Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-Saraya & Toni Storm will be in tag team action