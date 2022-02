AEW has announced the following lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT. The show will be taped immediately following tonight’s Dynamite from Atlantic City. Check it out below.

-Bryan Danielson speaks

-Hook takes on QT Marshall’s student Blake Li

-The Young Bucks versus Roppongi Vice

-Britt Baker versus Robyn Renegade

Jurassic Express versus Gunn Clubb for the AEW tag team championship

(Thanks to PWUnlimited)