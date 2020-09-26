AEW has announced nine matchups for this week’s edition of their Youtube series DARK. Check them all out below.
-M’badu/Bship versus Best Friends
-Red Velvet versus Tay Conti
-Cezar Bononi/Shawn Dean versus The Gunn Club
-Penelope Ford versus Alex Gracia
-Dark Order versus Jurassic Express
-Dark Order versus Natural Nightmares
-Nyla Rose versus Rache Chanel
-Griff Garrison/Brian Pillman Jr. versus Chaos Project
-SCU versus Ryzin/Ray Rosas
We have NINE stacked matches for you this Tuesday on Dark!
Watch #AEWDark at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel
