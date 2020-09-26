AEW has announced nine matchups for this week’s edition of their Youtube series DARK. Check them all out below.

-M’badu/Bship versus Best Friends

-Red Velvet versus Tay Conti

-Cezar Bononi/Shawn Dean versus The Gunn Club

-Penelope Ford versus Alex Gracia

-Dark Order versus Jurassic Express

-Dark Order versus Natural Nightmares

-Nyla Rose versus Rache Chanel

-Griff Garrison/Brian Pillman Jr. versus Chaos Project

-SCU versus Ryzin/Ray Rosas