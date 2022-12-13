New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for their weekly broadcast on AXS TV, which will feature action from the promotion’s recent Historic X-Over special in collaboration with STARDOM.

Matches that will air include Will Ospreay defending the IWGP United States championship from Shota Umino, and the final NJPW match of Keiji Mutoh, better known as the Great Muta.

