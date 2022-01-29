The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here are the matches:

– Natalia Markova and Raven address the NWA USA fans…but what exactly is their connection?

– Will Sal Rinauro’s new attitude bring him victory against Darius Lockhart in NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship Qualifying action?

– Can someone finally stop Colby Corino from running his mouth?

– And who will leave victorious in our Tag Team Main Event when Thom Latimer and Chris Adonis face The British Invasion of Doug Williams and Nick Aldis?!

These questions will be answered PLUS we will hear from Kamille, Austin Aries, NWA Legend Ricky Morton, and the Fixers!