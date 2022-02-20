AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of Dark: Elevation, which features top stars in action like Lance Archer, Ruby Soho, and Nyla rose. Check it out below.

-Lance Archer versus Joey O’Riley

-Ruby Soho versus Haley J

-Kaitland Alexis versus The Bunny

-Skye Blue/Kiera Hogan/A.Q.A versus Nyla Rose/The Bunny/Emi Sakura

-AHFO versus Carlie Bravo/Baron Black/Jameson Ryan/Chandler Hopkins/Shawn Dean

-Tay Conti/Anna Jay/Red Velvet versus Freya States/Angelica Risk/Arie Alexander

-2Point0/Daniel Garcia/Gunn Club versus Dean Alexander/Chico Adams/Ariel Levy/Kevin Ku/Dominic Garrini

-Lee Johnson/Frankie Kazarian/Brock Anderson/Matt Sydal versus The Wingmen/Chaos Project