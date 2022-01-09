AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of Dark: Elevation, which features top stars like FTR, Andrade El Idolo, and Nyla Rose in action. Check it out below.

-Jay Lethal/Sonny Kiss versus Chris Bueller/Jaden Bower

-Nyla Rose/Emi Sakura versus Tina San Antonio/Skye Blue

-Pat Brink/Myles Hawkins versus FTR

-Red Velvet/Leyla Hirsh vresus B3cca/Notorious Mimi

-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Ryan Clancy

-Zack Clayton versus QT Marshall

-Andrade El Idolo versus Avery Good

-The Acclaimed versus Kevin Matthews/Joey Ace

-Action Andretti versus Dante Martin

-The Dark Order versus Private Party/The Blade