The National Wrestling Alliance has released the card for tomorrow’s edition of Powerrr on FITE TV, which will feature Da Pope defending the NWA television championship against Sal Rinauro.
Tomorrow at 6:05pm ET
Sal Rinauro vs. Pope
Jennacide w/ Taryn vs. Lady Frost
JTG & Chris Adonis discuss their upcoming match
Mystery Man Speaks
and more!
