The National Wrestling Alliance has released the card for tomorrow’s edition of Powerrr on FITE TV, which will feature Da Pope defending the NWA television championship against Sal Rinauro.

Things are about to get cold🥶 Tomorrow at 6:05pm ET Sal Rinauro vs. Pope

Jennacide w/ Taryn vs. Lady Frost

JTG & Chris Adonis discuss their upcoming match

Mystery Man Speaks

and more! Only on #NWAPowerrr. Exclusively on #FITE

— FITE (@FiteTV) June 28, 2021

