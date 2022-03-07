AEW has announced six matchups for this evening’s Dark: Elevation show on Youtube, which features top stars like Lance Archer and Ruby Soho in action. Check it out below.
-Cameron Stewart vs. Lance Archer
-Session Moth Martina vs. Ruby Soho
-Daniel Garcia vs. Ray Jaz
-Shawn Dean vs. Scorpio SKy
-Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura
-Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo
Feel the fallout from #AEWRevolution week starting with #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB:
– Captain @shawndean773 v @scorpiosky
– @emisakura_gtmv v @callmekrisstat
– @mothfromdaflats v @realrubysoho pic.twitter.com/p87udlLiYH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022