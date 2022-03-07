AEW has announced six matchups for this evening’s Dark: Elevation show on Youtube, which features top stars like Lance Archer and Ruby Soho in action. Check it out below.

-Cameron Stewart vs. Lance Archer

-Session Moth Martina vs. Ruby Soho

-Daniel Garcia vs. Ray Jaz

-Shawn Dean vs. Scorpio SKy

-Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo