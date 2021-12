AEW has announced six matchups for this evening’s edition of Dark: Elevation, which will feature top stars Andrade El Idolo, Thunder Rosa, and Matt Hardy in action. Check it out below.

-Kaun versus Andrade El Idolo

-Nyla Rose/Emi Sakura/The Bunny versus Jessica James/Gigi Rey/Lady Monroe

-Red Velvet versus Madi Wrenkowski

-Thunder Rosa versus Amber Rodriguez

-Chaos Project versus Bear Country

-Hardy Family Office versus The Dark Order