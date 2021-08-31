AEW has announced the full lineup for tonight’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic Dark, which features top stars like PAC, Scorpio Sky, Kris Statlander, and more in action. Check it out below.

-PAC versus Matt Sydal

-QT Marshall versus Evil Uno

-Kris Statlander versus Selene Gray

-The Blade versus Sierra

-Serpentico versus Frankie Kazarian

-Leyla Hirsch versus Blair Onyx

-Joey Janela versus Robert Anthony

-Tay Conti versus Heather Reckless

-Men of the Year versus GPA/Mat Fitchett

-2.0 versus Jason Hotch/Travist Titan

-Emi Sakura versus Laynie Luck