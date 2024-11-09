Following this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, we have several matches announced for tonight’s edition of Collision and next week’s edition of Dynamite.

First, Roderick Strong will be facing off against The Beast Mortos on AEW Collision.

Additionally, TNT Champion Jack Perry will defend the title against Action Andretti on tonight’s show.

Britt Baker will also be making her return on next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

You can check out the updated lineups for both of the shows below:

AEW Collision (11/9):

* AEW Full Gear Tag Team Championship Qualifying: The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin)

* Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

* AEW World Trios Championships: Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC) (c) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, & Kyle O’Reilly)

* House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Iron Savages (Beefcake Boulder, Bulk Bronson & Jacked Jameson)

* Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos

* Kris Statlander vs. TBA

* TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Action Andretti

AEW Dynamite (11/13):

* Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage

* Britt Baker vs. TBA

* Mina Shirakawa is coming.