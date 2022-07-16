NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship tournament first round: Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alan Angels) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Bad Dude Tito

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship tournament first round: Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso) vs. Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl)