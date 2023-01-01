GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their 56 Nights event tonight at the Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ. The show is set to air at 5 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Jordan Oliver vs. Willie Mack vs. Alec Price vs. Blake Christian vs. Tony Deppen vs. Joey Janela (Winner Enters #30 in the Do or Die Rumble)

The Do or Die Rumble (Winner Receives a GCW World Championship Match at Any Time)

Matt Tremont vs. Mad Man Pondo

Nick Wayne vs. Leon Slater

Masha Slamovich vs. Cole Radrick

Hunter Freeman vs. Matt Tremont

Dark Sheik vs. Maki Itoh vs. Billie Starkz vs. Sawyer Wreck