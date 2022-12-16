GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Amerikaz Most Wanted event tonight at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, CA. The show is set to air on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
Komander, ASF, and Arez vs. Gringo Loco and Los Vipers (Latigo and Toxin)
Jack Cartwheel vs. Titus Alexander vs. Nick Wayne vs. Cole Radrick vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Alec Price
Hunter Freeman vs. Sawyer Wreck
Masha Slamovich vs. Dark Sheik
Charles Mason vs. EFFY
Matt Cardona vs. Starboy Charlie
El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Blake Christian
GCW Extreme Championship: Joey Janela (c) vs. Pagano
GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. RockNES Monsters (Yuma and BHK)
GCW World Championship: Nick Gage (c) vs. Tony Deppen