GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Amerikaz Most Wanted event tonight at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, CA. The show is set to air on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Komander, ASF, and Arez vs. Gringo Loco and Los Vipers (Latigo and Toxin)

Jack Cartwheel vs. Titus Alexander vs. Nick Wayne vs. Cole Radrick vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Alec Price

Hunter Freeman vs. Sawyer Wreck

Masha Slamovich vs. Dark Sheik

Charles Mason vs. EFFY

Matt Cardona vs. Starboy Charlie

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Blake Christian

GCW Extreme Championship: Joey Janela (c) vs. Pagano

GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. RockNES Monsters (Yuma and BHK)

GCW World Championship: Nick Gage (c) vs. Tony Deppen