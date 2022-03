GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Astronaut event tonight at the historic Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, GA. Here is the is card:

*Death Match: GCW Tag Team Champions The H8 Club’s Matt Tremont & Nick Gage vs. The Second Gear Crew’s Mance Warner & Matthew Justice.

*GCW Extreme Champion AJ Gray vs. Effy.

*ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Blake Christian.

*NWA Champion Matt Cardona vs. Mike Jackson.

*AR Fox vs. Nick Wayne.

*ACH vs. Tony Deppen.