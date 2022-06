GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their C.O.S event tonight from the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here is the is card:

— Joey Janela vs. Sawyer Wreck

— Blake Christian vs. Matt Cardona.

— LuFisto vs. Masha Slamovich.

— Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. IronBeast (Shane Mercer & KTB).

— John Wayne Murdoch vs. Alex Colon in The Cage of Survival Match.