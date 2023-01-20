GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Don’t Talk To Me event tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Nick Wayne vs. Arez

Blake Christian vs. Andrew Everett

Marty Garner vs. Cole Radrick

Jordan Oliver vs. Kerry Morton

BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Charles Mason and Parrow

John Wayne Murdoch and George South vs. Revolt (Caleb Konley and Zane Riley) vs. Bojack and Lucky Ali vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice)

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco

Ricky Morton vs. Tony Deppen

GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy)