GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Don’t Tell Me What To Do event tonight in Atlantic City, NJ at the Showboat. Here is the is card:

*GCW Tag Team Champions The H8 Club, Matt Tremont & Nick Gage vs. The Rejects, John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley.

*GCW Ultraviolent Champion Alex Colon vs. Oroin Veidt.

*Joey Janela & Marko Stunt vs. The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray & Matthew Justice.)

*Atticus Cogar vs. Alex Zayne.

*Blake Christian vs. Ninja Mack.

*2 Cold Scorpio vs. Gringo Loco.

*ASF vs. Drago Kid.

*Alec Price, Bryan Keith and more appearing.

Jordan Oliver vs. Alec Price