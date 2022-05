GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their event tonight from Las Vegas, Nevada. Here is the is card:

— Joey Janela vs. Johnny Game Changer.

— Matt Cardona vs. Blake Christian.

— Effy vs. Kevin Blackwood.

— ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey.

— Rina Yamashita & Drew Parker vs. John Wayne Murdoch & Alex Colon.

— Gringo Loco & ASF vs. Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver.