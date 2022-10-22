GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Drop Dead event tonight from The Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio. The show is set to air at 8 PM EST on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Nick Wayne vs. Gringo Loco

Shane Mercer vs. Tommy Vendetta

Jimmy Lloyd vs. Hoodfoot

BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Chase Burnett and MM3

Komander vs. Shun Skywalker

Jonathan Gresham vs. YAMATO

GCW Extreme Championship: Cole Radrick (c) vs. Blake Christian

GCW Tag Team Championship: Mega Bastards (Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch) (c) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo)