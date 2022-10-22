GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Drop Dead event tonight from The Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio. The show is set to air at 8 PM EST on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
- Nick Wayne vs. Gringo Loco
- Shane Mercer vs. Tommy Vendetta
- Jimmy Lloyd vs. Hoodfoot
- BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Chase Burnett and MM3
- Komander vs. Shun Skywalker
- Jonathan Gresham vs. YAMATO
- GCW Extreme Championship: Cole Radrick (c) vs. Blake Christian
- GCW Tag Team Championship: Mega Bastards (Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch) (c) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo)