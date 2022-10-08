GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Fight Club – Tag 1 event tonight in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show is set to air at 6 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
- Allie Katch vs. Sawyer Wreck
- Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Joey Janela and Cole Radrick
- Jordan Oliver vs. Jonathan Gresham
- Nick Wayne vs. Shun Skywalker
- Tony Deppen vs. YAMATO
- GCW Tag Team Championship: Mega Bastards (Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch) vs. Rina Yamashita and Drew Parker
- Title vs. Career: Jon Moxley (GCW World Champion) vs. Nick Gage (Career)