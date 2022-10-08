GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Fight Club – Tag 1 event tonight in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show is set to air at 6 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Allie Katch vs. Sawyer Wreck

Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Joey Janela and Cole Radrick

Jordan Oliver vs. Jonathan Gresham

Nick Wayne vs. Shun Skywalker

Tony Deppen vs. YAMATO

GCW Tag Team Championship: Mega Bastards (Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch) vs. Rina Yamashita and Drew Parker

Title vs. Career: Jon Moxley (GCW World Champion) vs. Nick Gage (Career)