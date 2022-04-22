GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Find You Again event tonight at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard, Ohio. Here is the is card:
GCW Tag Team Champions Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) vs. Manders & Levi Everett
Joey Janela vs. John Wayne Murdoch.
Nick Wayne vs. Alex Zayne.
Alex Shelley vs. Jordan Oliver.
Tony Deppen vs. Alex Colon.
Blake Christian vs. Dante Leon.
The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. Big Starkz Brand (Billie Starkz, Cole Radrick & Calvin Tankman).
