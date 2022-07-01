GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Gateway To The Death event tonight in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will air at 8:00 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd

Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco

Jordan Oliver vs. Dark Sheik

Ninja Mack vs. Axton Ray

EFFY vs. Delirious

Joey Janela vs. Davey Richards

Alex Colon vs. Cole Radrick

Tony Deppen vs. Nick Wayne

2 Cold Scorpio vs. Allie Katch