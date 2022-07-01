GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Gateway To The Death event tonight in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will air at 8:00 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
- Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd
- Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco
- Jordan Oliver vs. Dark Sheik
- Ninja Mack vs. Axton Ray
- EFFY vs. Delirious
- Joey Janela vs. Davey Richards
- Alex Colon vs. Cole Radrick
- Tony Deppen vs. Nick Wayne
- 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Allie Katch