GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Hit Em Up event tonight from Los Angeles, California. The show is set to air at 12 AM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Blake Christian vs. Flip Gordon

Taya Valkyrie vs. Allie Katch

YAMATO vs. Jordan Oliver

Mike Bailey vs. Willie Mack

Steel Cage Match: Starboy Charlie and Joey Janela vs. South Pacific Savages (Juicy Finau and Jacob Fatu)

GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido and Che Cabrera)

GCW World Championship: Nick Gage (c) vs. Lio Rush