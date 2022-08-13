GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Homecoming Weekend – Night 1 event tonight at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show is set to air at 7:00 PM PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)

Jordan Oliver vs. Ninja Mack

Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matt Tremont

Charli Evans vs. Cole Radrick

Starboy Charlie vs. Nick Wayne

GCW Ultraviolent Championship : Alex Colon vs. Rina Yamashita

GCW World Championship : Jon Moxley (c) vs. EFFY