GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Homecoming Weekend – Night 2 event tonight at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show is set to air at 4:00 PM PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

The Cardonas Renew Their Vows

Mike Bailey vs. Joe Lando

Ninja Mack vs. Kevin Blackwood

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders ) vs. Jordan Oliver, Nick Wayne, and Blake Christian

BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Charli Evans and Everett Connors

Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck

Maki Itoh vs. Dark Sheik

GCW Extreme Championship Scramble: Cole Radrick (c) vs. Axton Ray vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Gringo Loco vs. Alec Price vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Starboy Charlie

GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch