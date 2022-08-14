GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Homecoming Weekend – Night 2 event tonight at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show is set to air at 4:00 PM PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
The Cardonas Renew Their Vows
Mike Bailey vs. Joe Lando
Ninja Mack vs. Kevin Blackwood
Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders ) vs. Jordan Oliver, Nick Wayne, and Blake Christian
BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Charli Evans and Everett Connors
Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck
Maki Itoh vs. Dark Sheik
GCW Extreme Championship Scramble: Cole Radrick (c) vs. Axton Ray vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Gringo Loco vs. Alec Price vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Starboy Charlie
GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch