GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Hope to Die event tonight in Atlanta, Georgia. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Nick Wayne vs. Joe Lando

Blake Christian vs. Masha Slamovich

Jordan Oliver vs. Anthony Henry

Alex Colon vs. Hunter Freeman

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) vs. Charli Evans and Everett Connors

Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) and Dark Sheik