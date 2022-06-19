GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their I Never Liked You event tonight from Fete Music in Providence, Rhode Island. Here is the is card:
- Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) and Komander vs. Space Godz (ASF and Gringo Loco) and Drago Kid
- Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) vs. Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan)
- Jack Cartwheel vs. Kevin Blackwood
- Blake Christian vs. Jordan Oliver
- Cole Radrick vs. Ninja Mack
- Allie Katch vs. LuFisto
- Joey Janela vs. JT Dunn
- Will Ospreay vs. Nick Wayne