GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their I Never Liked You event tonight from Fete Music in Providence, Rhode Island. Here is the is card:

Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) and Komander vs. Space Godz (ASF and Gringo Loco) and Drago Kid

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) vs. Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan)

Jack Cartwheel vs. Kevin Blackwood

Blake Christian vs. Jordan Oliver

Cole Radrick vs. Ninja Mack

Allie Katch vs. LuFisto

Joey Janela vs. JT Dunn

Will Ospreay vs. Nick Wayne