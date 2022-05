GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Maniac event tonight in San Francisco, California at the Ukrainian Cultural Center. Here is the is card:

GCW Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (c) vs. South Pacific Savages

Biff Busick vs. Jordan Oliver

Extreme Scramble

Mike Bailey vs. Masha Slamovich

Bandido vs. Nick Wayne

Blake Christian vs. Kevin Blackwood

Joey Janela vs. Kevin Blackwood

Lufisto vs. Dark Sheik