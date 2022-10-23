GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Moment Of Clarity event tonight at HAPRO’S in Detroit. The show is set to air at 5 PM EST on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
- Allie Katch vs. Billie Starkz
- Blake Christian vs. Yamato
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey
- Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and EFFY) vs. Team Unsanctioned Pro (Jeffrey John, Lord Crewe, and Aaron Williams)
- GCW Tag Team Championship: The Mega Bastards (Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch) (c) vs. Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne