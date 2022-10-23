GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Moment Of Clarity event tonight at HAPRO’S in Detroit. The show is set to air at 5 PM EST on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Allie Katch vs. Billie Starkz

Blake Christian vs. Yamato

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and EFFY) vs. Team Unsanctioned Pro (Jeffrey John, Lord Crewe, and Aaron Williams)

GCW Tag Team Championship: The Mega Bastards (Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch) (c) vs. Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne