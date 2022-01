GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Most Notorious event tonight in Detroit, Michigan at the Harpos Concert Theatre.

The show will air on FITE TV beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Here is the is card:

Matt Cardona vs. Rhino

Alex Shelley vs. Jimmy Jacobs

Leon Ruff vs. Rich Swann

Allie Katch & Effy vs. 2 Cold Scorpio & Ricky Morton

Atticus Cogar vs. Matthew Justice

GCW Ultraviolent Championship match: Alex Colon (c) vs. Hoodfoot

Sabu appears