GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Nick Gage Invitational 7 event tonight from the Summit Park District in Summit, Illinois.
The show is set to air at 5 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
*SATURDAY 6PM!*
The Nick Gage Invitational goes LIVE from CHICAGO!
Opening Round Matches:
JOHN WAYNE MURDOCH
vs
BIG F'N JOE
SAKUDA
vs
CICLOPE
MIEDO EXTREMO
vs
COLE RADRICK
COLON
vs
SAWYER
vs
HUNTER
