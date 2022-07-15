GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their No Signal In The Hills 2 event tonight at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The show is set to air at 11 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Alex Zayne vs. Titus Alexander

Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver

Blake Christian vs. Starboy Charlie

Cole Radrick vs. Dark Sheik

Joey Janela vs. Kevin Blackwood

Tony Deppen vs. Komander

Gringo Loco vs. Rocky Romero

GCW Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) (c) vs. PPRay (“Pretty” Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas)