GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Paranoid event tonight from Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA. Here is the is card:

Blake Christian vs. Minoru Suzuki

Joey Janela vs. Gringo Loco

The Briscoes vs. BUSSY (EFFY and Allie Katch)

Chris Bey vs. Jack Cartwheel

Chris Dickinson vs. Masha Slamovich

ACH vs. Kevin Blackwood