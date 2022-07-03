GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Rock-N-Roll Forever event tonight from the Evansville Coliseum in Evansville, Indiana. The show is set to air at 5 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Jordan Oliver vs. Calvin Tankman

Dark Sheik vs. Billie Starkz

Blake Christian vs. Shane Mercer

Allie Katch vs. Nick Wayne

Joey Janela vs. Cole Radrick

Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice) vs. Alex Colon, Hoodfoot, and AKIRA

Tony Deppen vs. Kerry Morton

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley)