GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Sanctified event tonight in Concord, North Carolina. The show is set to air at 7:30 PM EST on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Andrew Everett vs. Kevin Blackwood

Cole Radrick vs. Colby Corino

Blake Christian vs. Joe Lando

Dark Sheik and Allie Katch vs. The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy)

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) vs. Revolt (Caleb Konley and Zane Riley)

Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Charli Evans and Everett Connors

Jordan Oliver, Billie Starkz, and Chris Hamrick vs. Ricky Morton, Kerry Morton, and Axton Ray

EFFY vs. George South