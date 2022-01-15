GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds its Say You Will event tonight from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
The show will air at 8 p.m. Eastern time on FITE TV. Here is the card:
- ROH World Championship match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. 2 Cold Scorpio
- Disputed ROH title match: Bandido (c) vs. Blake Christian
- Matt Cardona vs. Ricky Morton
- GCW World Tag Team Championship match: Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley
- Allie Katch vs. Kylie Rae
- PCO vs. AJ Gray
- Jeff Jarrett appears