GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds its Say You Will event tonight from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The show will air at 8 p.m. Eastern time on FITE TV. Here is the card:

ROH World Championship match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. 2 Cold Scorpio

Disputed ROH title match: Bandido (c) vs. Blake Christian

Matt Cardona vs. Ricky Morton

GCW World Tag Team Championship match: Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley

Allie Katch vs. Kylie Rae

PCO vs. AJ Gray