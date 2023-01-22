GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their GCW vs. New South event tonight in Florence, Alabama. The show is set to air at 6 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Blake Christian vs. Hunter Drake

Sawyer Wreck vs. Donnie Primetime

Tony Deppen vs. Brandon Williams

BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. The Carnies

GCW World Tag Team Champions Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. New South Tag Team Champions Infrared (Tyler Matrix and Logan James)

New South Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Billie Starkz