GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their GCW vs. New South event tonight in Florence, Alabama. The show is set to air at 6 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
Blake Christian vs. Hunter Drake
Sawyer Wreck vs. Donnie Primetime
Tony Deppen vs. Brandon Williams
BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. The Carnies
GCW World Tag Team Champions Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. New South Tag Team Champions Infrared (Tyler Matrix and Logan James)
New South Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Billie Starkz