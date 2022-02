GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Welcome to Heartbreak event tonight in Los Angeles, CA at Ukrainian Cultural Center. Here is the card:

GCW Extreme Championship: AJ Gray (c) vs. ACH

Major Players (Matt Cardona and Brian Myers) vs. X-Pac and Joey Janela

Dr. Wagner vs. Homicide

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Ninja Mack

Blake Christian vs. Nick Wayne

The Briscoes vs. Juicy Finau and Jacob Fatu

Tony Deppen vs. Kevin Blackwood