GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Wisconsin Death Trip event tonight from the La Pica Lounge Carr #3 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The show is set to air at 6 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
- Sawyer Wreck vs. Jimmy Lloyd
- Blake Christian vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Alec Price
- Tapei Deathmatch: Mance Warner vs. John Wayne Murdoch
- GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Dysfunction and Eric Dillinger
*SUNDAY 5PM!*
GCW returns to MILWAUKEE this SUNDAY for a SOLD OUT show at La Pica Lounge!
Just Announced:
JWM
vs
MANCE WARNER
MACIZOS
vs
DYSFUNCTION/DILLINGER
SAWYER WRECK
vs
JIMMY LLOYD
JORDAN OLIVER
vs
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
vs
ALEC PRICE
More TBA!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/rRBeeQrRkK
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 11, 2022