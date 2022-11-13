GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Wisconsin Death Trip event tonight from the La Pica Lounge Carr #3 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The show is set to air at 6 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Sawyer Wreck vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Blake Christian vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Alec Price

Tapei Deathmatch: Mance Warner vs. John Wayne Murdoch

GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Dysfunction and Eric Dillinger