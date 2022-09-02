GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their GCW x Black Label Pro: 4 Cups Stuffed event tonight. The show is set to air at 11 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
- Team GCW (Nick Wayne, Jordan Oliver, Cole Radrick, Tony Deppen, and Blake Christian) vs. Team BLP (Dominic Garrini, Kevin Ku, Crash Jaxon, Joshua Bishop, and Levi Everett)
- Gringo Loco, Toxin, and Latigo vs. Drago Kid, Laredo Kid, and ASF
- Marko Stunt vs. Shane Mercer
- Kylie Rae vs. Mike Bailey
- Bryan Alvarez and Billie Starkz vs. Killer Kelly and Tom Lawlor
- Joey Janela vs. Ernest Miller
- BLP Heavyweight Championship: Calvin Tankman (c) vs. Rich Swann