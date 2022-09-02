GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their GCW x Black Label Pro: 4 Cups Stuffed event tonight. The show is set to air at 11 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Team GCW (Nick Wayne, Jordan Oliver, Cole Radrick, Tony Deppen, and Blake Christian) vs. Team BLP (Dominic Garrini, Kevin Ku, Crash Jaxon, Joshua Bishop, and Levi Everett)

Gringo Loco, Toxin, and Latigo vs. Drago Kid, Laredo Kid, and ASF

Marko Stunt vs. Shane Mercer

Kylie Rae vs. Mike Bailey

Bryan Alvarez and Billie Starkz vs. Killer Kelly and Tom Lawlor

Joey Janela vs. Ernest Miller

BLP Heavyweight Championship: Calvin Tankman (c) vs. Rich Swann