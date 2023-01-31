The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air live at 7pm ET on YouTube. Here are the matches:

*NWA U.S Tag Team Championship: The Fixers © vs. The County Gentlemen

*No Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Odinson

*Champions Series Final: Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock N’ Roll

*Kamille & Thom Latimer vs. Angelina Love & Fodder

*Contract signing between Tyrus and Matt Cardona for 2/11

*Aron Stevens and Mae Valentine’s wedding ceremony

*Matt Cardona, Kerry Morton, Pretty Empowered in action