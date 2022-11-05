NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd

Christopher Daniels vs. Rocky Romero

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship number one contenders match: Stray Dog Army (Misterioso & Barrett Brown) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) vs. LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & The DKC) vs. Team Filthy’s West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)